White Sox's Alec Hansen: Handling promotion to High-A
Hansen has allowed one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 10 innings in his two starts for High-A Winston-Salem.
Hansen made quick work of the Low-A South Atlantic League, posting a 2.48 ERA while striking out 92 over 72.2 innings (13 starts) for Kannapolis before he was promoted to the Carolina League. The White Sox have a lot of promising arms in the organization and that includes Hansen, whose high-90s fastball is enough for the lower levels of the minors. As he advances, Hansen will need to refine his repertoire.
