White Sox's Alen Hanson: Hits bench Monday
Hanson is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees.
Hanson will head back to the bench following two straight starts atop the lineup, during which he provided four hits in seven at-bats. The utility man has had an easier path to at-bats with the White Sox than was possible with the Pirates earlier in the season, but Hanson still finds himself on the outside looking in for an everyday role while manager Rick Renteria leans on Adam Engel as the team's primary center fielder.
