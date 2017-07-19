Hanson will occupy the leadoff spot and man center field Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Adam Engel has taken on the larger portion of the timeshare in center field while Leury Garcia (finger) has been sidelined, but Hanson will join the lineup to provide a left-handed option against Dodgers righty Kenta Maeda. Since joining the White Sox after being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in late May, Hanson has gone 12-for-50 (.240 average) with a home run and two steals.