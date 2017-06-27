Hanson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

Hanson has seen a surge in playing time since being acquired by the White Sox, taking advantage by posting a .370 batting average over the month of June. Nonetheless, he'll give way to Yolmer Sanchez at second base for the second straight game Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories