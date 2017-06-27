White Sox's Alen Hanson: Sitting again Tuesday
Hanson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
Hanson has seen a surge in playing time since being acquired by the White Sox, taking advantage by posting a .370 batting average over the month of June. Nonetheless, he'll give way to Yolmer Sanchez at second base for the second straight game Tuesday.
