White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Agrees to minor league deal with White Sox
Swarzak agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Swarzak appeared in 26 games for the Yankees in 2016, but posted a 5.52 ERA over his 31 innings pitched. He'll have the opportunity to make the club's big league roster, but isn't likely to make much of an impact in 2017.
