White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Another scoreless outing
Swarzak allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
Swarzak has thrown 9.2 shutout innings over seven appearances this season, including a stretch in which he retired 18 straight batters before allowing a single Tuesday. He's mainly been a long-relief man with four of his seven outings lasting longer than an inning. He's got some history as a starter, too, and could be called on if needed in that role, though there's something to be said for not screwing with a pitcher that's performing so well out of the pen.
