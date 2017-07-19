White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Candidate to close
Swarzak may an option to close games for the White Sox after both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle were traded to the Yankees on Wednesday.
Tyler Clippard was brought back in the deal, and the White Sox do reportedly plan to use Clippard in late-game situations, but Swarzak has been significantly better than Clippard throughout most of the season. Swarzak endured a rough stretch from mid-May to mid-June, but he's rebounded with just one earned run allowed in his last 11 appearances. Meanwhile Clippard has a 4.95 ERA for the season and a 10.80 ERA since the beginning of June, but he does throw four different pitches while Swarzak is exclusively fastball-slider. It's a situation to watch closely in the coming days.
