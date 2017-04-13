White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Makes team debut
Swarzak struck out two in a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.
Swarzak made his debut for the White Sox, entering the game in the seventh inning after Derek Holland's bid for a no-hitter ended in the sixth. The right-handed Swarzak was in the mix as the replacement for starter Carlos Rodon (biceps), a slot that eventually went to Dylan Covey. If it doesn't work out for Covey, Swarzak could enter the rotation.
