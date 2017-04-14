White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Vultures a win Thursday
Swarzak (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season in Thursday's 10-4 victory over the Indians.
With the White Sox leading 7-1 entering the fifth inning, it looked like an easy win for starter Miguel Gonzalez, but he ran into trouble and was pulled one out shy of qualifying for the decision. Enter Swarzak, who has been stretched out and is prepared to give the White Sox multiple outs when a starter can't get deep. As manager Rick Renteria navigates the rotation without Carlos Rodon (biceps), Swarzak is a potential fill-in if Rule 5 pickup Dylan Covey is not the answer. Covey will start Friday against the Twins.
More News
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Makes team debut•
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Earns major-league roster spot•
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Possible fill-in for Rodon•
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: On track to make roster•
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Has shot at roster spot•
-
White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Agrees to minor league deal with White Sox•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...