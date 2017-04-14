White Sox's Anthony Swarzak: Vultures win Thursday
Swarzak (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season in Thursday's 10-4 victory over the Indians.
With the White Sox leading 7-1 entering the fifth inning, it looked like an easy win for starter Miguel Gonzalez, but he ran into trouble and was pulled one out shy of qualifying for the decision. Enter Swarzak, who has been stretched out and is prepared to give the White Sox multiple outs when a starter can't get deep. As manager Rick Renteria navigates the rotation without Carlos Rodon (biceps), Swarzak is a potential fill-in if Rule 5 pickup Dylan Covey is not the answer. Covey will start Friday against the Twins.
