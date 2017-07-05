White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back in action Tuesday

Garcia went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Garcia was making his return to the lineup after missing five games due to a knee injury suffered while sliding back into first base. Prior to his injury, the All-Star Game-bound Garcia had hit a fallow period, having gone 20 at-bats without a hit before his second-inning single Tuesday.

