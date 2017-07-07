White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Confident he can play Sunday
Garcia (finger) expects to play Sunday and to be fine for the All-Star game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports Friday.
Garcia will miss Friday and Saturday's game due to a sprained middle finger on his throwing hand. He obviously wants to be eligible for his first All-Star game next week, but expect the White Sox to take care with their budding young right fielder.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out with sprained finger•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back in action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...