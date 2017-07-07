White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Confident he can play Sunday

Garcia (finger) expects to play Sunday and to be fine for the All-Star game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports Friday.

Garcia will miss Friday and Saturday's game due to a sprained middle finger on his throwing hand. He obviously wants to be eligible for his first All-Star game next week, but expect the White Sox to take care with their budding young right fielder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast