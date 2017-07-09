White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could pinch hit Saturday
Garcia (finger) may be available as a pinch hitter Saturday.
Garcia is on schedule to return Sunday as he continues to rest his sprained middle finger, though he may step in if needed in a critical spot a day before. Owners in daily transaction fantasy leagues should be ready to click his name into their lineup tomorrow as long as he doesn't suffer a setback during an appearance tonight.
