White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could pinch hit Saturday

Garcia (finger) may be available as a pinch hitter Saturday.

Garcia is on schedule to return Sunday as he continues to rest his sprained middle finger, though he may step in if needed in a critical spot a day before. Owners in daily transaction fantasy leagues should be ready to click his name into their lineup tomorrow as long as he doesn't suffer a setback during an appearance tonight.

