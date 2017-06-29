White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with knee soreness
Garcia was lifted early from Wednesday's game due to left knee soreness.
He was 0-for-2 with a walk before being replaced by Alen Hanson in the ninth inning. It's unclear when Garcia sustained the injury, but the White Sox were down six runs when he was removed, so it could have been precautionary. Consider him day-to-day for now; he'll likely be reevaluated Thursday.
