White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expected back Monday
Garcia (knee) was available to play Sunday and is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Garcia has missed the last four games after tweaking his knee sliding into first base last Thursday. His return to the lineup coincides with his selection to participate in this season's All-Star Game. Garcia earned his first All-Star selection by hitting .318 with an .875 OPS, 11 home runs and 51 RBI over 75 games.
