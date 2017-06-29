White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expects to miss a few games
Garcia said he expects to miss a few games with his sore knee, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The good news is that Thursday's MRI revealed no structural damage -- simply inflammation -- in his knee, so he shouldn't be sidelined for too long. Willy Garcia and Alen Hanson should continue to see an uptick in playing time while the 26-year-old is on the mend.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: MRI on tap Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Three hits in loss•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Tossed from Thursday's game•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Uninhibited following Tuesday's HBP•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....