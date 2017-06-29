White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expects to miss a few games

Garcia said he expects to miss a few games with his sore knee, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

The good news is that Thursday's MRI revealed no structural damage -- simply inflammation -- in his knee, so he shouldn't be sidelined for too long. Willy Garcia and Alen Hanson should continue to see an uptick in playing time while the 26-year-old is on the mend.

