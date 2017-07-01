White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hopes to return Sunday

Garcia (knee) could return to the White Sox lineup Sunday, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Although Garcia is hopeful to return for the series final against the Rangers, the team may elect to give him another day off while he nurses a sore knee. While he sits for Saturday's game, Willy Garcia takes over in right field, batting ninth.

