White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Jacks third homer Tuesday
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
He provided the difference in this game with his seventh-inning bomb, a 409-footer to left center off Luis Severino. Long considered a promising hitter, Garcia has consistently disappointed, but he's off to a remarkable start this year, hitting .440 with three homers and 13 RBI through 13 games. Of course, if you look up the definition of "unsustainable" in the dictionary, you'll find that the top entry reads "Avisail Garcia's .543 BABIP."
