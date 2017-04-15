Garcia is slotted second in the batting order for Saturday's game against the Twins.

The move makes perfect sense considering Garcia's hot bat. The 25-year-old is riding an nine-game hitting streak to open the season and is batting .457 with six runs and eight RBI. It's a streak that will be put to the test Saturday, however, as the Sox face Ervin Santana and his 0.69 ERA.

