White Sox's Avisail Garcia: MRI on tap Thursday

Garcia will undergo an MRI on his sore left knee Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia was removed from Wednesday's loss after tweaking his knee while sliding back into first base on a pick-off attempt in the seventh inning. He crouched down for a bit afterward, appearing to stretch out the knee and was eventually removed in the ninth inning. The outfielder, who appears to be headed to his first All-Star Game nod, has been in a rut of late, going hitless over the last five games to drop his season average to .318.