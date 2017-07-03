White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not in Monday's lineup
Garcia (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics.
While Garcia was originally expected to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener, it appears he'll get an extra day heal up. This will mark his fifth game in a row on the bench. He was available off the bench Sunday, so he'll likely be available again Monday before hopefully returning tot he lineup Tuesday. Willy Garcia is again starting in right field for him.
