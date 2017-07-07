White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Friday

Garcia is not in Friday's lineup against the Rockies.

Garcia was originally plugged into the lineup, but was removed after the team revised their card minutes later. There has been no word on why Garcia was scratched from the lineup, yet it may have something to do with his knee, which caused him to miss five games this past week. If anything is wrong with the outfielder, there will likely be more information to follow before the end of the night. In his place, Alen Hanson was added to the lineup in right and leading off against German Marquez.