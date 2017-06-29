White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Thursday

Garcia (knee) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.

Garcia left Wednesday's game with knee soreness after sliding back into first base on a pick-off attempt in the seventh inning. In his place, Willy Garcia is set up in right field while batting ninth. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories