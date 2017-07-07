White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out with sprained finger

Garcia was scratched from Friday's lineup with a sprained middle finger, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia will miss Friday's game with the sprained finger on his right (throwing) hand. He should be considered day-to-day with the injury while Alen Hanson takes over the right field duties in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast