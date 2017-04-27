Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's win over Kansas City.

After going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Game 2 of the series Tuesday, Garcia followed it up with another solid outing Wednesday. He's now up to a .373/.420/.600 slash line with 17 RBI and is well on his way to the breakout campaign many have been expecting for a few years now. It's unlikely Garcia holds off a statistical decline for much longer, but the 25-year-old outfielder will probably remain fantasy relevant in most settings.