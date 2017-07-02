White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Remains out Sunday

Garcia (knee) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Garcia had been tentatively hoping for a Sunday return after missing three games due to knee soreness, but he's currently not listed in the initial starting lineup. While Garcia continues to nurse the ailment, manager Rick Renteria will turn to an outfield composed of Melky Cabrera (left), Adam Engel (center) and Alen Hanson (right) for the series finale.