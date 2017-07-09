White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to action Sunday

Garcia (finger) is starting in right field and batting fifth during Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Garcia was forced to miss the past two games with a sprained finger, but he is set to rejoin the starting lineup. Garcia has just one hit in his previous 27 at-bats but still sports a .313 average on the year.

