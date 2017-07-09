White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to action Sunday
Garcia (finger) is starting in right field and batting fifth during Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Garcia was forced to miss the past two games with a sprained finger, but he is set to rejoin the starting lineup. Garcia has just one hit in his previous 27 at-bats but still sports a .313 average on the year.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Confident he can play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out with sprained finger•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...