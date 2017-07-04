White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to action Tuesday
Garcia (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Garcia had been on track for a Monday return, but the White Sox held him out an extra day for precautionary reasons. He was said to be available off the bench, but wasn't used as a pinch hitter either Sunday or Monday. Though injuries have always been a concern with Garcia, he's currently in the midst of a career-best season. His .875 OPS is more than 100 points higher than his previous best mark, while he is one homer away from tying a personal record.
