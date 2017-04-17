White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slots in at cleanup Sunday
Garcia batted fourth in the order and went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning victory over Minnesota.
The move to the cleanup spot was a nod to Garcia's hot start, which got even hotter when he tied a career high for hits in one game and provided a game-winning, two-run homer in the 10th inning. He leads MLB with a .465 average (20-for-43) while his 10 RBI are tied for the team lead. With Melky Cabrera (paternity leave) expected back Monday, the batting order will be tweaked, but we expect Garcia to remain in the middle of the order.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Jumps to No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Ups streak to eight games•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leads offense in Saturday's win•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Locking down right field job•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Delivers three hits Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Generates offense Saturday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...