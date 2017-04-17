Garcia batted fourth in the order and went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning victory over Minnesota.

The move to the cleanup spot was a nod to Garcia's hot start, which got even hotter when he tied a career high for hits in one game and provided a game-winning, two-run homer in the 10th inning. He leads MLB with a .465 average (20-for-43) while his 10 RBI are tied for the team lead. With Melky Cabrera (paternity leave) expected back Monday, the batting order will be tweaked, but we expect Garcia to remain in the middle of the order.