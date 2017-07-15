White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Swipes two bags Friday

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Stealing bases isn't typically part of Garcia's game as the two bags pilfered Friday doubled his season total. More hopeful for fantasy owners were Garcia's two hits. The right-fielder had limped into the All-Star break, having just one hit in his previous 31 at-bats entering Friday's game.