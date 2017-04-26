Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.

His numbers have started to slide after his hot start, and Tuesday's three hits represent half his haul over the past week. Garcia is still slashing .380/.429/.577 through 19 games with an impressive 15 RBI and 12 runs scored, but expect those ratios to continue their decline.