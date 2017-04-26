White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Three hits in Tuesday's win
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
His numbers have started to slide after his hot start, and Tuesday's three hits represent half his haul over the past week. Garcia is still slashing .380/.429/.577 through 19 games with an impressive 15 RBI and 12 runs scored, but expect those ratios to continue their decline.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Jacks third homer Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slots in at cleanup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Jumps to No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Ups streak to eight games•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leads offense in Saturday's win•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Locking down right field job•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...