White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Two homers in Sunday's loss

Garcia went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 10-inning loss to the Mariners.

Garcia's two at-bats against rookie Andrew Moore both resulted in homers, but he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts once the struggling starter was lifted. His first long ball was a second-inning solo shot while the second was a two-run bomb that drove in Jose Abreu in the bottom of the third. That production ultimately wasn't enough as Seattle prevailed 7-6 in extra innings.