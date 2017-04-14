White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Ups streak to eight games
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.
Garcia has hit safely in all eight games to start the season, rewarding manager Rick Renteria who backed Garcia as his starting right fielder early on in training camp. The 25-year-old outfielder is batting .452 (14-for-31) with a homer and eight RBI. His track record is rather spotty, so a correction is coming. But even when that correction comes, there isn't much behind Garcia to take his job. He should continue to get at-bats in right field.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leads offense in Saturday's win•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Locking down right field job•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Delivers three hits Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Generates offense Saturday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Sheds 14 pounds in offseason•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Chance to win starting job•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...