Garcia went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.

Garcia has hit safely in all eight games to start the season, rewarding manager Rick Renteria who backed Garcia as his starting right fielder early on in training camp. The 25-year-old outfielder is batting .452 (14-for-31) with a homer and eight RBI. His track record is rather spotty, so a correction is coming. But even when that correction comes, there isn't much behind Garcia to take his job. He should continue to get at-bats in right field.