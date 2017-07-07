White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will miss Saturday's game

Garcia (finger) will miss Saturday's game in addition to the series opener against the Rockies on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Garcia said that he will return for Sunday's series finale and should be ready to go for the All-Star Game on Tuesday. He was replaced by Alen Hanson in the lineup during Friday's game, while Hanson or Willy Garcia will likely draw the start in his stead for Saturday's contest.

