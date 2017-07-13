Flete was acquired by the White Sox in their Jose Quintana trade along with outfielder Eloy Jimenez, pitcher Dylan Cease and infielder Matt Rose.
Flete put together a fine season with High-A Myrtle Beach, slashing .305/.355/.425 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 300 plate appearances. The Venezuelan has spent several years in the low levels, but he's 24 years old and could climb quickly from here on out. He can play second base, shortstop and outfield, so there are several avenues for him to improve his standing in the coming years, but he doesn't appear to excel in any particular category. Dynasty leaguers can sit back over the next year and watch if he develops into a useful asset.
