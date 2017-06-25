White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Back with White Sox
Rodon (biceps) has returned to Chicago and will be in line to pitch this week, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.
Rodon apparently will make his first start of the season during Wednesday's contest with the Yankees after recovering from biceps bursitis. Although there was no structural damage to his arm, the southpaw needed a couple months to work his way back, including four outings in the minors over the month of June. Rodon has struggled during his rehab outings, but the White Sox are confident that he's just a little rusty and should be ready to face major-league hitting while working on a pitch count for the time being.
