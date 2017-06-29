White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Burned by walks, errors in season debut
Rodon (0-1) gave up three runs -- all unearned -- on two hits and six walks over five innings in a losing season debut Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out two.
A biceps injury kept Rodon out for almost three months to start the season, and his return saw him struggle mightily with his control, throwing only 41 of 94 pitches for strikes. We'll give him a mulligan for his first game back, but expectations should remain tempered for Rodon -- while he should round into a decent source of strikeouts, it's hard to expect great ratios until he's able to demonstrate some refinements to his game.
