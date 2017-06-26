White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Rodon (biceps) has been confirmed as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Rodon has been out since spring training due to injury, but his 2017 season debut is finally in the headlights. However, his minor-league rehab starts haven't been the most encouraging -- 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings -- so the southpaw certainly carries plenty of risk in fantasy until he proves he's back on track. Wednesday's outing should help us get a clearer read on Rodon's readiness, though the team may limit his pitch count in his initial starts.