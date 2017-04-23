Rodon will have his biceps evaluated again in the coming days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It was last reported that Rodon hadn't resumed throwing from a mound, so it's likely that his return is still a ways off. Following his examination a clearer timetable for his return should become available.

