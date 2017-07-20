White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Knocked around by Dodgers
Rodon (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's rain-shortened 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Rodon, who was making his fourth start of the season, was tagged for four home runs by the Dodgers over his 3.2 innings. With Jose Quintana shipped cross town to the Cubs, Rodon is being groomed to be the White Sox's ace but obviously the long layoff due to a biceps injury is not leading to ace-like results. He'll continue to take the ball every fifth day and there will be better days ahead, but fantasy owners must realize, in addition to the long layoff, the left-hander is pitching for a team with the worst record in the American League and an offense that won't steal many games for him. Rodon will next take the bump Tuesday against the Cubs on the north side of town.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surrenders six runs at Coors•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 10 in first win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Burned by walks, errors in season debut•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Back with White Sox•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....