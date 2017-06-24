White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Nears return to rotation

Manager Rick Renteria indicated Saturday that Rodon's (biceps) next start could be with the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Rodon has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to injury, but he's finally built his pitch count to a level where the team could be comfortable releasing him at the major-league level. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old southpaw hasn't provided encouraging rehab starts, getting lit up in his one start at High-A and then allowing 15 runs (14 earned) over three Triple-A starts. The rehab starts also serve as a spring training of sorts for Rodon, so there's not too much to worry about with the results of those outings. It's still a bit unclear when he'll make his season debut, but his return could knock David Holmberg out of the starting rotation.