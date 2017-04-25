Rodon (biceps) played catch Monday afternoon while White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper looked on, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Rodon, who's in town for a routine check up with the team's medical staff, looked fine playing catch according to Cooper but the neither he nor manager Rick Renteria offered any more details.

