White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Posts ugly line Friday

Rodon (biceps) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings in a rehabilitation start at Triple-A Charlotte.

Rodon was victimized by some poor defense during a seven-run fourth inning, but showed encouraging signs over the first three innings. He struck out six of eight batters during one stretch before things turned ugly in the fourth. While it was a fourth straight unimpressive rehab start for Rodon, he reached 91 pitches Friday and is at a point where he could make his next start for the White Sox. If Rodon is activated off the disabled list, his schedule lines up to pitch Wednesday at home against the Yankees.