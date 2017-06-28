White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from DL
Rodon (biceps) was reinstated from the 60-day DL ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.
Rodon will be making his season debut against the Yankees on Wednesday night after having been sidelined since March with biceps tightness. The southpaw has been relatively unimpressive over three rehab starts with Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 9.22 ERA over 13.2 innings, but will get a chance to reassert himself as a stable option in the White Sox rotation. The 24-year-old compiled a 4.04 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 28 starts last season.
