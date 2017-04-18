Rodon still hasn't progressed to throwing off a mound, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Rodon is reportedly making progress, but the White Sox are taking no chances with the 24-year-old. He's still set to be reevaluated during Chicago's upcoming homestand, at which point there should be a clearer timetable for his return. Given how slow the White Sox are moving him along, it wouldn't be too surprising if he overshot his mid-May return date. Dylan Covey will continue to fill in as the fifth starter until Rodon returns.