White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 10 in first win

Rodon (1-1) held the Athletics to two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 6.1 innings in the victory Monday night.

The Athletics were waving at air Monday night, as Rodon induced a ludicrous 26 swinging strikes in 102 pitches. That's the kind of nastiness scouts have envisioned for him ever since he was the ace back at North Carolina State University. While he hasn't totally put the wildness that plagued him in his first start behind him, Rodon is so electric that he can afford a few walks and still put up a high quality line.