White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surrenders six runs at Coors

Rodon (1-2) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado.

The lefty had fared well through his first two starts of the season, so it's probably best not to overreact to a poor showing at Coors Field. Rodon has oodles of upside after posting a respectable 3.90 ERA and 9.1 K/9 through his first two seasons in the league. However, it's worth noting that the White Sox are in the midst of a rebuild, so Rodon could struggle to accumulate wins in the second half.