Blair signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in the majors for the A's in 2015, however, he struggled in his 11 games there, slashing .129/.229/.226 in 31 at-bats. He spent 2016 in the minors, where he bounced between Oakland and Texas, slashing a combined .250/.339/.372 over 156 at-bats. Blair will likely start in Triple-A and provide depth behind the plate.