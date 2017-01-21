White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Expected to start season in minors
Fulmer needs more development, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chicago's first-round draft pick in 2015 spent some time in the major league bullpen last season, but the organization is committed to Fulmer being a starter. The right-hander had a middling year in the minors at Double-A Birmingham, but finished up with three strong starts at Triple-A Charlotte. Hahn credited Charlotte pitching coach Rich Dotson with some minor tweaks in his delivery and they want to build off that late-season success.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will not re-join roster this year•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Gives up four runs in loss to Cubs•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Throws two scoreless in MLB debut•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Called up by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will be called up Friday•