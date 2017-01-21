Fulmer needs more development, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago's first-round draft pick in 2015 spent some time in the major league bullpen last season, but the organization is committed to Fulmer being a starter. The right-hander had a middling year in the minors at Double-A Birmingham, but finished up with three strong starts at Triple-A Charlotte. Hahn credited Charlotte pitching coach Rich Dotson with some minor tweaks in his delivery and they want to build off that late-season success.