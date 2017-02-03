Fulmer credits his strong three-start finish at Triple-A Charlotte to the Knights pitching coach Richard Dotson.

Fulmer was a disaster out of the White Sox bullpen in 2016, giving up 12 hits, seven hits and 11 runs in 11.2 innings. Maybe the White Sox rushed their 2015 first-round pick; or maybe he was out of his element as a reliever; or maybe he tried too hard to justify being such a high draft pick. When he went back down to Charlotte, Dotson instructed the 6-foot right-hander to stay tall and create as much angle as possible. Once Fulmer stood tall, he yielded one run on nine hits in 15 innings while fanning 14 over his final three starts. The confident 22-year-old is expected to start the season at Charlotte, but he and Lucas Giolito figure to enter Chicago's rotation at some point this season, joining fellow young hurler Carlos Rodon.